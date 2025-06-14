Yandex metrika counter

Death toll rises to three in Iranian missile strike on northern Israel

  • Middle East
  • Share
Death toll rises to three in Iranian missile strike on northern Israel
Photo: EPA-EFE

The death toll in the Iranian ballistic missile impact in Tamra in northern Israel has climbed to three, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Magen David Adom said earlier that it evacuated seven people in stable condition to a hospital after a missile struck a two-story home in the town, east of Haifa.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      