Death toll rises to three in Iranian missile strike on northern Israel

The death toll in the Iranian ballistic missile impact in Tamra in northern Israel has climbed to three, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel .

Magen David Adom said earlier that it evacuated seven people in stable condition to a hospital after a missile struck a two-story home in the town, east of Haifa.

