+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials from a number of European countries disagree with the position of the US President Joe Biden's administration, which refuses to ease restrictions on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) deep into Russian territory, News.az reports citing the Washington Post (WP).

"At the technical and strategic level, this does not make sense. In fact, it is stupid," the publication quotes one of the military officials as saying.A number of European politicians and military personnel are outraged by the official US position, according to which strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russia with long-range weapons will not make strategic sense and will only lead to the rapid loss of high-precision missiles. As one of the newspaper's interlocutors noted, the tactics of strikes deep into territory are spelled out in the official NATO military doctrine, so Biden's statements are causing contradictory reactions in Europe.Earlier, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Western countries should quickly lift restrictions on strikes with weapons supplied to Kyiv deep into Russia. According to her, Ukraine's allies must stop discussing this issue and stop "hesitating."

News.Az