DeepSeek nears $45B valuation as China’s ‘Big Fund’ steps in

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Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek is in talks to raise funding that could value the company at around $45 billion.



The discussions are said to be led by China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, often referred to as China’s “Big Fund,” which plays a central role in supporting the country’s semiconductor and advanced technology sectors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If completed, the deal would mark DeepSeek’s first major fundraising round and position it among the most valuable AI companies globally, underscoring China’s push to strengthen its capabilities in artificial intelligence.

The potential investment reflects intensifying competition in the global AI race, where governments and major investors are backing domestic champions to reduce reliance on foreign technologies and build strategic independence.

While details of the talks remain under discussion, the reported valuation highlights growing investor confidence in AI labs developing advanced models and infrastructure, particularly as demand for AI applications continues to surge worldwide.

News.Az