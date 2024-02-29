Defeat of Ukraine threatens military clash between Russia and NATO - Pentagon
- 29 Feb 2024 17:55
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193890
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/defeat-of-ukraine-threatens-military-clash-between-russia-and-nato-pentagon Copied
Ukraine's defeat in the conflict threatens a military clash between Russia and NATO, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.
"Frankly speaking, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will join the fight with Russia," he said.
Austin also expressed concern about Russian successes on the front line.