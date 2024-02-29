Yandex metrika counter

Defeat of Ukraine threatens military clash between Russia and NATO - Pentagon

Defeat of Ukraine threatens military clash between Russia and NATO - Pentagon

Ukraine's defeat in the conflict threatens a military clash between Russia and NATO, Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti.

"Frankly speaking, if Ukraine falls, I really believe that NATO will join the fight with Russia," he said.

Austin also expressed concern about Russian successes on the front line.


