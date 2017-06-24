Defense Minister congratulates servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, colonel-general Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces and the Ramadan holiday.
According to Oxu.Az, the congratulation says:
"I congratulate you on the Day of the Armed Forces and the holy Ramadan holiday, I wish each of you successes in your sacred and glorious service to the Fatherland."
The letter also notes that in large-scale tactical drills in all weather conditions, the personnel demonstrates their professionalism, high fighting efficiency, honestly and conscientiously fulfills their duty to the homeland.
News.Az