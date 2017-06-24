Yandex metrika counter

Defense Minister congratulates servicemen of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

"I wish each of you successes in your sacred and glorious service to the Fatherland."

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, colonel-general Zakir Hasanov congratulated the staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on June 26 - the Day of the Armed Forces and the Ramadan holiday.

According to Oxu.Az, the congratulation says:

"I congratulate you on the Day of the Armed Forces and the holy Ramadan holiday, I wish each of you successes in your sacred and glorious service to the Fatherland."

The letter also notes that in large-scale tactical drills in all weather conditions, the personnel demonstrates their professionalism, high fighting efficiency, honestly and conscientiously fulfills their duty to the homeland.

