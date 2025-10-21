Defense minister hails Azerbaijani troops’ performance at Unity-2025 exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov has highlighted the impact of the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise, held by Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in Uzbekistan, on strengthening the effectiveness of joint regional activities among the participating states.

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Hasanov met with Azerbaijani servicemen taking part in the exercise and commended the combat training of Azerbaijan army commandos and UAV crews for demonstrating a high level of professionalism and skill, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

He also emphasized that such joint exercises reflect the high combat capability of the participating armies. The minister wished the exercise participants success in their future service and expressed satisfaction with the high-level organization of the Unity-2025 joint regional exercise.

News.Az