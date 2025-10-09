Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss expanding defense cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, met with a delegation led by General Daniel Zmeko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Slovakia, in Baku on October 9 to discuss developing defense cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Valiyev emphasized the tremendous opportunities for further cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In response, Zmeko thanked the Azerbaijani side for the warm welcome, noting that such visits play a significant role in enhancing military relations and contribute to the development of both countries’ armed forces.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on a range of defense-related issues of mutual interest.

The Slovak delegation then visited the Cybersecurity Center, where they were briefed on measures taken to ensure the cybersecurity of modern weapon systems and IT equipment in the Azerbaijan Army’s arsenal. The delegation also received detailed information on advanced AI-powered cybersecurity tools.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Air Force Combat Control Center, where they were introduced to its operational conditions, organizational structure, and key areas of activity.

The Slovak military delegation also visited a military unit of the Azerbaijan Air Force, where they received detailed briefings on the unit’s capabilities and were shown aviation and technical equipment in service.

The delegation paid respects at the Alley of Honor, visiting the graves of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, where they laid wreaths and flowers. They also visited Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

