Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkiye meet in Izmir- VIDEO

On June 8, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the fraternal country at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Hulusi Akar, in order to watch the "Efes-2022" international exercises, met with his Turkish counterpart in Izmir, News.az reports citing press service of the Defence Ministry

At the meeting, the issues of developing cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres were discussed, as well as the significance of the experience gained by servicemen in the joint exercises was emphasized.

