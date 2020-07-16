Defense Ministry: Armenian information on alleged downing of Azerbaijani UAVs is untrue

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has dismissed the information disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry’s representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan that Azerbaijan’s 13 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were shot down during the fighting in the Tovuz direction.

“This information is false. UAVs belonging to Azerbaijani army are in full force in the ranks and there are no losses,” Defense Ministry spokesperson Vagif Dargahli said on Thursday.

News.Az