Defense Ministry: Armenian military fires at Azerbaijani village from mortars

The Armenian armed forces fired at the Aghdam village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district from 120-mm mortars, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry noted that the operational situation along the entire frontline is under control of the Azerbaijani Army.

The Azerbaijani Army is currently taking stringent retaliatory measures against the enemy’s provocation.


