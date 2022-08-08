Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire by illegal Armenian armed group

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed formations subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions a total of 12 times during the last day, News.az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Six incidents occurred as a result of the fire opened from the positions in the directions of Basarkecher, Garakilsa, and Gorus districts on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

Another four incidents were recorded by the members of the illegal Armenian armed group in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, by intermittently firing sniper rifles and small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the directions of Kalbajar, Goranboy and Fuzuli regions.

There are no losses among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijan Army.

In all cases, adequate retaliatory measures were taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units,” the ministry added.

News.Az