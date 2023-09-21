Defense Ministry: Injured Armenian woman evacuated to military hospital

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 21, an injured Armenian woman approached the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen in the territory of the Khojavend region and asked them for help, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen immediately provided the injured woman with first aid and evacuated her to the nearest military hospital.

Azerbaijani professional military doctors conducted a surgical operation on the resident of Armenian origin. Her current condition is satisfactory,” the ministry said.

News.Az