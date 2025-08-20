Delhi chief minister attacked at official residence, suspect in custody

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delhi Police arrested a 41-year-old man after he allegedly physically assaulted Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at her official residence on Wednesday morning while she was meeting the public.

The man was identified as Rajesh Khimji, hailing from the western state of Gujarat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Delhi Police personnel were interrogating him to know the reason behind the assault.

According to a Delhi Police official, the assailant slapped the Delhi chief minister and then held her by her hand and hair. "The chief minister received minor injuries during the assault. It is learnt that she received a small head injury. She is being medically examined," he added.

Quoting eye-witnesses, an online report by Hindustan Times said the chief minister was interacting with citizens and listening to their grievances, when a man suddenly surged forward, handed over a piece of paper to her, started talking loudly, used expletives, and then slapped her.

Meanwhile, media reports from Gujarat quoted her mother as saying that her son was a "dog lover," and was disturbed over the recent row over removing stray dogs from Delhi and nearby areas, leading to a series of protests at various places in the country.

Only a day ago, the Delhi chief minister issued strict directions to all officers concerned not to take any kind of harsh action that may hurt dog lovers' sentiments or harm the dogs.

Political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the assault on the female leader.

Gupta belongs to the main ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party. She assumed office in February this year.

News.Az