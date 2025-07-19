Yandex metrika counter

Delta flight forced to return to Los Angeles after engine fire - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Delta flight forced to return to Los Angeles after engine fire - VIDEO
Photo: X social media platform

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) shortly after takeoff due to an engine fire.

Flight DL446, operated by a Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH), had just departed when flames were seen coming from its left engine.

Ground video captured the fire as the plane circled over southern Los Angeles before returning safely to LAX.
No injuries were reported. Fire crews met the aircraft on the runway and confirmed the fire was extinguished. Passengers described staying calm as the captain kept them informed.
 
The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. The aircraft, nearly 25 years old, is powered by two General Electric CF6 engines.
 
This is the second time this year Delta has reported an engine fire. On 1 January, a Delta A330neo (Flight DL105) returned to Atlanta after a similar fire shortly after departure for São Paulo.
 
The July 18 incident drew wide attention, including live YouTube footage that showed flames from the engine and real-time air traffic control coordination.

Delta says it is cooperating fully with authorities and reviewing its safety protocols.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      