Delta flight forced to return to Los Angeles after engine fire - VIDEO

Delta flight forced to return to Los Angeles after engine fire - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) shortly after takeoff due to an engine fire.

Flight DL446, operated by a Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH), had just departed when flames were seen coming from its left engine.

Ground video captured the fire as the plane circled over southern Los Angeles before returning safely to LAX.

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta made an emergency landing Friday at LAX after a reported engine fire, officials said.



The Boeing 767 engine caught fire shortly after takeoff around 2 p.m. Video from the ground captured the flames coming out from one of the engines.… pic.twitter.com/fm8ilJtzrk — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 19, 2025

No injuries were reported. Fire crews met the aircraft on the runway and confirmed the fire was extinguished. Passengers described staying calm as the captain kept them informed.

The FAA has launched an investigation into the incident. The aircraft, nearly 25 years old, is powered by two General Electric CF6 engines.

This is the second time this year Delta has reported an engine fire. On 1 January, a Delta A330neo (Flight DL105) returned to Atlanta after a similar fire shortly after departure for São Paulo.

The July 18 incident drew wide attention, including live YouTube footage that showed flames from the engine and real-time air traffic control coordination.

Delta says it is cooperating fully with authorities and reviewing its safety protocols.

News.Az