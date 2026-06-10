Three Indian sailors missing after US hits tanker near Oman
Credit: aol.com
The U.S. military said it carried out a “precision” strike on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that did not follow its instructions and was reportedly transporting Iranian oil, while India stated that three Indian seafarers are missing following the attack on the tanker.
The U.S. began a blockade of Iran-related shipping on April 13 after Iran severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and gas route, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The U.S. military's Central Command (Centcom) said a U.S. aircraft "fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces".
Centcom said on Wednesday it disabled the Palau-flagged oil products tanker Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman, adding that it had "violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran".
India summoned the U.S. deputy chief of mission to the country after lodging a "strong protest" to the strike, two Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
India's foreign ministry earlier on Wednesday condemned what it said was an "attack on the commercial vessel Settebello".
"Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation," the ministry said in a statement, adding 21 Indian mariners had been rescued.
"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end," it added.
The ship was a chemical/oil products tanker which reported an engine room fire 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman's port of Sohar, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.
Earlier, UKMTO had said that the vessel's crew had reported one casualty, without giving further details. It was unclear if the casualty was among the rescued or the three missing.
The vessel's India-based operator, listed in databases, could not be reached for comment.
By Ulviyya Salmanli