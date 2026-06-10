Three Indian sailors missing after US hits tanker near Oman

The U.S. military said it carried out a “precision” strike on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that did not follow its instructions and was reportedly transporting Iranian oil, while India stated that three Indian seafarers are missing following the attack on the tanker.

The U.S. military's Central Command ( Centcom ) said a U.S. aircraft "fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces".

Centcom said on Wednesday it disabled the Palau-flagged oil products tanker Settebello as it transited the Gulf of Oman, adding that it had "violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport ⁠oil from Iran".

India summoned the U.S. deputy chief of mission to the country after lodging a "strong protest" to the strike, two Indian sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.