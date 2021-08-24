Demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan must start as soon as possible - Armenian PM

Demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan must be started as quickly as possible, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the presentation of the government program at the parliament’s meeting, according to the Armenian media.

"I regret that due to political noise it wasn’t possible to achieve the planned result in the spring. The unstable situation on a number of sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a serious threat to the start of these processes," Pashinyan noted.

