Denmark deploys F-16 fighters to Greenland with support from France

Denmark has deployed F-16 fighter jets to Greenland to strengthen the island’s defense, amid increasing strategic interest from the United States in the Arctic region.

The Danish Ministry of Defense confirmed the deployment and noted that France assisted in the transfer, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A French A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft provided mid-air refueling for the Danish fighters en route to the Arctic.

Upon arrival, the F-16s were met by a Danish Challenger CL-604 reconnaissance aircraft, which has been stationed in Greenland for years as part of regular surveillance operations.

Greenland occupies a key position in the Arctic and is strategically important for transatlantic security. It lies on the shortest air and sea route between Europe and North America and plays a central role in the GIUK (Greenland-Iceland-UK) gap — a critical maritime chokepoint in the event of military conflict between Russia and NATO.

The renewed Danish military presence comes amid heightened U.S. interest in Greenland. In December, U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his position that American control over Greenland was a strategic necessity.

The idea of acquiring the autonomous Danish territory has been met with strong opposition from European leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently criticized the notion of purchasing or annexing Greenland, calling it crazy. He urged European nations to remain vigilant about geopolitical moves in the Arctic and reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Danish sovereignty.

