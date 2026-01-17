Denmark protesters back Greenland after Trump’s takeover threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of protesters gathered across Denmark on Saturday in support of Greenland, following US President Donald Trump's threat to annex the Arctic island. The demonstrators called on the United States to respect Greenlanders' right to self-determination.

Trump says Greenland is vital to US security because of its strategic location and large supply of minerals and has not ruled out the use of force to take it. European nations this week sent military personnel to the island at Denmark's request, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chanting "Greenland is not for sale" and holding banners with slogans such as "Hands off Greenland" alongside Greenland's red and white "Erfalasorput" flag, demonstrators assembled in Copenhagen's City Hall Square before marching towards the US embassy.

"I am very grateful for the huge support we as Greenlanders receive ... we are also sending a message to the world that you all must wake up," said Julie Rademacher, chair of Uagut, an organisation for Greenlanders in Denmark.

"Greenland and the Greenlanders have involuntarily become the front in the fight for democracy and human rights," she added.

News.Az