Denmark set to raise retirement age to highest in Europe

Denmark is set to have the highest retirement age in Europe after its parliament adopted a law raising it to 70 by 2040.

The retirement age at 70 will apply to all people born after 31 December 1970, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The new law passed on Thursday with 81 votes for and 21 votes against.

However, last year Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the sliding scale principle would eventually be renegotiated.

"We no longer believe that the retirement age should be increased automatically," she said, adding that in her party's eyes "you can't just keep saying that people have to work a year longer".

Tommas Jensen, a 47-year-old roofer, told Danish media that the change was "unreasonable".

"We're working and working and working, but we can't keep going," he said.

He added that the situation may be different for those with desk jobs but that blue-collar workers with physically demanding professions would find the changes difficult.

"I've paid my taxes all my life. There should also be time to be with children and grandchildren," Mr Jensen told outlet DK.

