Dennis Francis: UN General Assembly hopes for peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia

The United Nations General Assembly hopes for the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia in line with international law, said Dennis Francis, President of the 78th UN General Assembly.

He made the remarks at a panel session held as part of the XI Global Baku Forum themed “Fixing the Fractured World”, News.Az reports.

Francis stressed that the UN General Assembly welcomes the resumption of meetings between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and the Munich meeting between them, followed by the meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

“We believe and expect that additional steps will be taken to achieve and restore peace and security and to make progress,” Francis added.

News.Az