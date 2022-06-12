Dennis Hauger wins F2 Feature Race in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger won Formula 2 Feature Race held in Baku on Sunday as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, News.Az reports.

Carlin driver Logan Sargeant finished second, and Felipe Drugovich completed the podium after 29 laps.

The top `10 of Formula 2 Feature Race in Baku:

Pos. Driver Team Time/Gap 1 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1:03:29.334 2 Logan Sargeant Carlin +0.492 3 Felipe Drugovich MP Motorsport +0.946 4 Jehan Daruvala PREMA Racing +1.664 5 Richard Verschoor Trident +2.776 6 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System +2.970 7 Frederik Vesti ART GP +3.149 8 Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing +4.791 9 Ralph Boschung Campos Racing +4.911 10 Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing +5.263





