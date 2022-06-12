Yandex metrika counter

Dennis Hauger wins F2 Feature Race in Baku

Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger won Formula 2 Feature Race held in Baku on Sunday as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, News.Az reports.

Carlin driver Logan Sargeant finished second, and Felipe Drugovich completed the podium after 29 laps.

The top `10 of Formula 2 Feature Race in Baku:

Pos.DriverTeamTime/Gap
1Dennis HaugerPREMA Racing1:03:29.334
2Logan SargeantCarlin+0.492
3Felipe DrugovichMP Motorsport+0.946
4Jehan DaruvalaPREMA Racing+1.664
5Richard VerschoorTrident+2.776
6Enzo FittipaldiCharouz Racing System+2.970
7Frederik VestiART GP+3.149
8Marino SatoVirtuosi Racing+4.791
9Ralph BoschungCampos Racing+4.911
10Jake HughesVan Amersfoort Racing+5.263



