Dennis Hauger wins F2 Feature Race in Baku
Prema Racing's Dennis Hauger won Formula 2 Feature Race held in Baku on Sunday as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, News.Az reports.
Carlin driver Logan Sargeant finished second, and Felipe Drugovich completed the podium after 29 laps.
The top `10 of Formula 2 Feature Race in Baku:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Dennis Hauger
|PREMA Racing
|1:03:29.334
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Carlin
|+0.492
|3
|Felipe Drugovich
|MP Motorsport
|+0.946
|4
|Jehan Daruvala
|PREMA Racing
|+1.664
|5
|Richard Verschoor
|Trident
|+2.776
|6
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Charouz Racing System
|+2.970
|7
|Frederik Vesti
|ART GP
|+3.149
|8
|Marino Sato
|Virtuosi Racing
|+4.791
|9
|Ralph Boschung
|Campos Racing
|+4.911
|10
|Jake Hughes
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|+5.263