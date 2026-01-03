Yandex metrika counter

Dense fog disrupts flights at Dhaka airport

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Dense fog blanketed Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, on Friday, causing major disruptions to flight operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

In a notice issued Friday afternoon, airport authorities said nine flights were diverted as a safety precaution due to the heavy fog, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Air traffic at the airport was suspended for several hours before flight operations resumed at around 2:00 p.m. local time.

The dense fog was accompanied by icy winds, worsening the effects of a severe cold wave that has been impacting Dhaka and other parts of the country.

Omar Faruque, a meteorologist with the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, told Xinhua that the lowest temperature recorded in the country on Friday was 8.0 degrees Celsius in the Jashore district, located about 164 kilometers from Dhaka.


