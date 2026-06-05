Kyrgyzstan, Belarus deepen ties with 12 new deals

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Kyrgyzstan and Belarus signed 12 cooperation agreements on Friday in areas including trade, social policy, education, culture, and business following talks between senior officials from both countries, according to a statement issued by the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin arrived in Bishkek for discussions with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

The two prime ministers also participated in the Kyrgyzstan-Belarus International Economic Cooperation Forum, which brought together around 150 business representatives from Kyrgyzstan and Belarus.

Speaking at the forum, Turchin said both countries are targeting bilateral trade turnover of $500 million by 2030. He noted that the goal would be pursued through the implementation of joint production projects and the creation of new jobs.

Turchin also emphasized that Belarus considers Kyrgyzstan a promising platform for long-term cooperation and for the development of joint enterprises.

Kasymaliev, meanwhile, said the two countries have significant opportunities to deepen cooperation by combining Kyrgyzstan’s strengths in logistics, agriculture, and tourism with Belarus’ expertise in industry, agriculture, and technology.

News.Az