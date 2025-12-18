Dense fog disrupts flights in Delhi, Chennai Airports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe fog and poor weather conditions disrupted air travel across India on Wednesday, forcing multiple flight cancellations at major airports.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, ten flights were cancelled due to low visibility caused by persistent dense fog and air pollution, airport authorities confirmed, News.az reports, citing foreign media.

The impact extended beyond the capital, with Chennai International Airport also facing disruptions. Officials said 11 flights were cancelled, including four departures and seven arrivals, as adverse weather conditions in Delhi and other northern states affected operations nationwide.

Airlines have advised passengers to check flight status before heading to airports, as foggy conditions are expected to continue in several regions over the coming days.

