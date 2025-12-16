Delhi airport cancels over 120 flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 126 flights were cancelled on Tuesday as low visibility continued to hit the operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, the Indian capital, for the second straight day, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

An official of the Delhi International Airport Limited was quoted as saying that 49 departures and 77 arrivals had been called off at the airport owing to the dense fog and reduced visibility during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport also issued a fog advisory early Tuesday morning, warning travellers of possible delays and disruptions.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed on Monday as thick smog blanketed the Indian capital and its outskirts, according to media reports.

News.Az