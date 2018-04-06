Deputy FM notes great potential for expanding Azerbaijan-Iraq co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Said Shorsh Khalid told reporters in Baku on April 6.

He noted the possibility of further improving the relations between the two countries, Trend reports.

"I think we have to boost our relations in the energy sector. Iraq and Azerbaijan have a huge potential for it," he added.

Said Shorsh Khalid noted that the number of Iraqi tourists coming to Azerbaijan has increased over the past two-three years.

"If 2,000-3,000 tourists from Iraq traveled to Azerbaijan four-five years ago, now this number is about 65,000," he said.

News.Az

News.Az