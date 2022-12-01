Development of small and medium-sized businesses among Azerbaijan’s priorities: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The development of small and medium-sized businesses is among the priorities of the Azerbaijani state, the country’s minister of economy said on Thursday.

Minister Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks during the 18th annual meeting of the International Network for Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (INSME) on the topic “Empowering SMEs: Economic Diversification and Green Growth” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The meeting was co-organized by INSME and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA).

Minister Jabbarov stressed that the development of small and medium-sized businesses characterizes the rate of development of any country’s economy. “This is a priority for the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan,” he added.

