Di Maria shines as Rosario Central routs Gimnasia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Angel Di Maria struck once and created another as Rosario Central cruised to a 3-0 away win over Gimnasia in Argentina's Primera Division on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Alejo Veliz gave the visitors the lead with a close-range volley after Enzo Copetti's cross from the right flank.

The hosts suffered another blow just after the hour when Fabricio Corbalan was sent off for a second yellow card after a bad tackle on Jaminton Campaz.

Enzo Gimenez doubled the advantage by nodding home at the far post after Di Maria's corner. Argentina World Cup winner Di Maria then cut inside his marker before firing home his side's third goal four minutes from time.

"I want to thank Gimnasia's fans for the way they have treated me," Di Maria said after the match, when asked to explain why he didn't celebrate his goal.

"Their support has been amazing. I wish the club all the best," he added.

Rosario Central is now sixth in the Group B standings, five points ahead of 12th-placed Gimnasia. In other Argentine top-flight fixtures on Saturday, Talleres Cordoba won 1-0 at home to Sarmiento, Defensa y Justicia clinched a 2-1 home win over Boca Juniors, San Lorenzo beat Godoy Cruz 2-0 at home and Argentinos Juniors prevailed 2-0 at Aldosivi.

News.Az