Digital agriculture is very important to meet growing demand for water – Azerbaijani minister

Digital agriculture is very important to meet growing demand for water – Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Digital agriculture is of great importance for meeting the growing demand for water, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said on Friday.

He was speaking at an international conference on “Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture” in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The minister underlined the significant role of the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan’s economic development.

“Today, the transition to digital agriculture is not only an important step for agricultural development but also important for the future food market and its consumption,” he said.

Minister Babayev said the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation has marked a new stage in the development of the agricultural sector in the country.

“Azerbaijan aims to carry out reforestation measures in its liberated territories. It is also aimed at preventing climate change and soil degradation,” the minister added.

News.Az