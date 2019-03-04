Digital world’s innovations will be more accessible with Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Mobile World Congress” (MWC), which exhibits cutting-edge technologies and brings together experts to discuss the most pressing issues affecting the industry t

The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which has always contributed to the development of communication sector in the country, participated in the world's most spectacular mobile event, assembling over 2400 leading telecom companies. The event was a great experience for the representatives of the company in terms of preparing operator’s infrastructure for digital era, characterized with application of technological innovations, establishing professional communities towards broad technical and business opportunities, bringing upcoming trends to the country, feeling the rhythm and vision of world’s telco in general.

MWC offers a chance to discover new products and solutions shaping the future, discuss and study the challenges and observe the high impact of such technologies on every aspect of human life, including entertainment, transportation, public services, industry, environmental sustainability and of course, web and cloud connectivity.

More than 107000 representatives from 200 countries have participated in the exhibition, with various leading companies demonstrating programs featuring “5G", "Internet of Things", "Mobile Connectivity", "Intelligent Connectivity", "Artificial Intelligence" and "Mobile for Development”.

Azercell CEO Vahid Mursaliyev shared his impressions and opinions on the MWC exhibition in an interview with “Technote” head Farid Pardashunas. The interview is available via this link: https://www.facebook.com/azercell/videos/1984835524979338/

With the view to make human life easier through mobile technologies, Azercell will continue to make digital innovations accessible for its subscribers.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012.

According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

