Israel's Ben Gurion Airport evacuated after missile alert

Explosions were heard across central Israel as air defense systems attempted to intercept the incoming missile, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In response to the alerts, all passengers at the airport were directed to shelters for safety.

The Haaretz newspaper suggested that the missile may have been equipped with cluster-type munitions, though no official confirmation was immediately available.

In a separate incident, Israel Hayom reported that debris from a missile caused damage to a building in the southern city of Ashkelon.

Additional fragments were said to have landed in the nearby community of Yad Mordechai, but no injuries or material damage were reported there.