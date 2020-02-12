Direct flight from Baku to Greek city to open in summer

Airline Ellinair, owned by Mouzenidis Group, intends to open direct flights from Thessaloniki to Baku this summer.

The company is currently in talks on the occasion.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport informs that Ellinair plans to perform 12 flights via route Thessaloniki-Baku-Thessaloniki (Macedonia Airport) on an A319 aircraft on Wednesdays from 15 June to 1 September 2020, ABC.AZ reports.

The airline sent a relevant request to the Heydar Aliyev airport. The request was considered and approved by the Baku airport.

News.Az

