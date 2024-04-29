Director General of the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations to pay a visit to Azerbaijan

Gert Jan Koopman, Director General of the European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations (DG NEAR) will visit the South Caucasus to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation and propose new initiatives, News.az reports.

An official of the European Commission will be on a visit to Armenia, Georgia, and Azerbaijan from April 30 to May 4.

On May 3 and 4, Koopman will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to discuss EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, including regional cooperation and cooperation in the field of renewable energy. He will meet with government officials, including the Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and the Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

The Director General, together with the representatives of the EU member states will deliver a speech on the initiative of the European Mine Action Team in Azerbaijan states to help address issues such as capacity building, mine risk awareness, and victim support.

The Director General will also announce EU support to improve the financial inclusion of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises together with the European Economic Community (EEC).

News.Az