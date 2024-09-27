Discord service may be blocked in Russia in the coming days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roskomnadzor (RKN) issued five decisions on the Discord service regarding its operation in Russia from September 20, News.Az reports citing Kommersant .

It may be blocked in the coming days, says the sources.According to the data in the register of banned sites of Roskomnadzor, the decisions made may become the basis for blocking the service in the Russian Federation. A source close to the issue of blocking confirmed to the publication that the messenger may be blocked in the coming days for violating the law.Kommersant recalls that since mid-September, Russian users have been complaining about interruptions in the operation of Discord. A source in the gaming industry noted that the industry is discussing the issue of specially slowing down the service in the Russian Federation. As the experts interviewed note, the service has become the main platform for video game developer communities over the past couple of years.On March 12, RKN added Discord and Yappy to the register of social networks. Roskomnadzor reminded that the registry includes resources where users distribute information using personal pages, and also contains advertising aimed at Russian consumers. At the same time, the traffic of such sites must exceed 500,000 Russian users per day. Discord is a free application that supports text and voice chats. The latter work similarly to Skype. Users also have the ability to create closed channels and groups for discussions with a large number of "rooms" for communication. The service is popular among gamers and IT workers.

News.Az