Discussions on Karabakh kick off at UN Security Council

Talks on Karabakh have started at the UN Security Council, News.az reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov is participating in the event.

The UN General Assembly is currently in session. Delegation leaders from visiting countries are actively participating in sessions of both the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

Azerbaijan launched anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh on September 19 in order to completely expel Armenian illegal armed formations from its territory.

As a result, in less than 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Army managed to take control of more than 90 combat positions of the Armenian armed forces units. At the same time, seven combat vehicles, one tank, four mortars, and two infantry fighting vehicles were captured as trophies by the Armenian Armed Forces units.

Thus, an agreement on the cessation of anti-terrorist activities was reached at 13:00 (GMT+4) on September 20.

