Displacement, cholera worsen humanitarian crisis in Sudan, UN warns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Conflict-driven displacement and the spread of cholera are intensifying humanitarian needs across Sudan, a United Nations spokesman has warned.

Nearly 9,700 people in Khartoum state alone were recently displaced due to conflict, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, citing figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In South Kordofan, more than 9,000 people fled Dibebat town in Al Quoz locality last week due to intense clashes. The situation remains very volatile, he said, quoting the IOM.

At the same time, about 600 people were displaced from Abu Shouk camp and El Fasher town in North Darfur state just last week, he said.

On the cholera outbreak, the spokesman said daily cases are steadily increasing in River Nile state in the north although they are falling in Khartoum state.

In the past two weeks alone, health authorities in River Nile state have reported more than 180 cumulative cases and four deaths. And of the total cases, 55 were reported to have arrived from other states, underscoring the cross-regional spread of the disease, said Dujarric.

Humanitarian partners warn that continued displacement, damaged infrastructure, and limited access to safe water are accelerating transmission, he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of displaced people are now returning to Blue Nile state and need urgent assistance. They lack food, clean water, health care, shelter and education, he said.

Humanitarian organizations are working hard to meet the growing needs of people in Sudan. But insecurity, access constraints and critical funding shortfalls continue to undermine the response, said the spokesman.

"Once again, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, unimpeded humanitarian access across borders and conflict lines, the protection of civilians, as well as increased funding so we can scale up," he said.

News.Az