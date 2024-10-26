‘Do what you have to do’, Trump tells Netanyahu

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump recently voiced his support for Israel’s military offensives against Hamas and Hezbollah during a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump told Benjamin Netanyahu in one call this month, “Do what you have to do,” according to six people familiar with the conversation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive and confidential information, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post. Trump has said publicly that the two have spoken at least twice in October, with one call as recently as Oct. 19.“He didn’t tell him what to do militarily, but he expressed that he was impressed by the pagers,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), who was on a call this month with Trump and Netanyahu, referring to the Israeli operation that killed Hezbollah leaders with explosive batteries inside pagers. “He expressed his awe for their military operations and what they have done.”Graham added: “He told them, do what you have to do to defend yourself, but we’re openly talking about a new Mideast. Trump understands that very much there has to be change with the corrupt Palestinian state.”An adviser to Netanyahu declined to comment.Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said: “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, there was historic peace in the Middle East. Now, all of the progress made by President Trump in the region has been broken by the Harris-Biden Administration’s weakness and America Last policies. When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, he will fix the mess Kamala and Biden’s policies created. Israel will once again be protected, Iran will go back to being broke, terrorists will be hunted down, and the bloodshed will end.”

