‘Ketamine Queen’ to be sentenced in Matthew Perry death case

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Los Angeles drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen” is set to be sentenced in connection with the 2023 death of Matthew Perry, best known for his role in the hit TV show Friends.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, pleaded guilty in September to five felony charges related to supplying ketamine linked to the actor’s death. U.S. prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to 15 years, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

They argue that Sangha knowingly continued her drug trafficking activities despite understanding the serious risks involved.

Sangha’s defense team has requested a sentence of time served, stating that she has accepted responsibility and made efforts toward rehabilitation.

According to court filings, she has been in custody since August 2024 and has participated in recovery programs while maintaining sobriety.

Medical examiners determined that Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 due to the acute effects of ketamine, which caused him to lose consciousness and drown in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Ketamine is a prescription anesthetic sometimes used to treat depression and anxiety but is also misused recreationally.

Sangha admitted to supplying dozens of ketamine vials to intermediaries, who then passed them to the actor. Other individuals involved in the case have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing later this month.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Perry’s global fame and his long-standing openness about struggles with substance abuse.

News.Az