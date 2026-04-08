India withdraws offer to host COP33 climate summit in 2028

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The Indian government has quietly withdrawn its offer to host the COP33 climate summit in 2028.

An Indian official informed other nations of the decision on April 2, saying the offer – first made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2023 – was being withdrawn “following a review of its commitments for the year 2028”, News.Az reports, citing ClimateChangeNews.

No additional explanation has been provided. The Indian government has not publicly announced the decision and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

News.Az