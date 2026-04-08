Samsung launches AI-powered wine fridge that tracks and logs bottles via camera

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Samsung has launched the Infinite AI Wine Fridge, a premium appliance that utilizes a built-in AI Vision camera to automatically manage wine collections.

Located at the top of the interior, the camera scans bottle labels as they are placed inside, recording the name, variety, and vintage, News.Az reports, citing TrustedReviews.

This data is synced in real time to the SmartThings app, allowing users to track their inventory, monitor storage locations, and receive food pairing recommendations based on the specific bottles currently in their possession.

The refrigerator is designed for versatile storage, holding up to 101 bottles across three independently controlled temperature zones ranging from 3°C to 18°C. This allows for the simultaneous storage of different wine types at their ideal temperatures. Additionally, the unit features a Multi-Pantry compartment with five specialized modes for items like cheese, fruit, and cured meats, expanding its utility beyond a traditional wine cellar.

To protect sensitive contents, the fridge is equipped with triple UV-blocking glass that filters out 92 percent of ultraviolet light. The interior features a black metal lining for improved cold retention and a premium aesthetic, complemented by tunnel lighting. Currently available in South Korea, the Infinite AI Wine Fridge is priced at approximately 6,499,000 Korean Won.

News.Az