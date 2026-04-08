Series of earthquakes reported in Caspian Sea, strongest at 5.3

Series of earthquakes reported in Caspian Sea, strongest at 5.3

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A series of earthquakes has been recorded in the Caspian Sea, with the strongest tremor reaching a magnitude of 5.3, according to seismic monitoring agencies.

Earlier in the day, smaller tremors were detected in the same area. The Earthquake Research Bureau under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences reported earthquakes measuring 3.2 and 3.0 in magnitude at depths of around 20–21 kilometers, News.Az reports, citing the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Later, a more powerful earthquake struck at 13:05 local time, with a magnitude of 5.3 and a depth of 35 kilometers.

The tremor was most strongly felt in southern regions of Azerbaijan, particularly in Lankaran and Astara.

The sequence of earthquakes suggests ongoing seismic activity in the Caspian region. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been released.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as aftershocks remain possible following the initial tremors.

News.Az