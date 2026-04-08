Explosions rock Iran's Lavan refinery after ceasefire

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Explosions reportedly hit the Lavan refinery in southern Iran, just hours after the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Several blasts occurred at the refinery facility on Lavan Island in the Gulf.

The cause of the explosions remains unknown, and no details have been provided regarding damage or injuries.

US President Donald Trump announced the two-week ceasefire with Iran on Tuesday, noting that Tehran presented a “workable” 10-point proposal for negotiations.

The announcement came less than two hours before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended, demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face what he described as the potential “destruction of an entire civilization.”

News.Az