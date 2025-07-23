Doctor who supplied Matthew Perry with ketamine to plead guilty in federal court

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, a physician accused of illegally supplying “Friends” star Matthew Perry with ketamine prior to his fatal overdose, is expected to plead guilty in federal court on Wednesday.

Plasencia will become the fourth of five defendants charged in connection with Perry's death to enter a guilty plea. According to court documents, he agreed last month to plead guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution. In exchange, prosecutors will drop three additional distribution charges and two counts of falsifying medical records, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The plea deal comes ahead of a trial initially set for August. While the charges carry a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, sentencing will take place at a later hearing, and Plasencia is likely to receive a reduced sentence.

According to prosecutors, Plasencia illegally provided Perry with 20 vials of ketamine (100 mg total), lozenges, and syringes in the month leading up to the actor’s death on October 28, 2023. Court filings reveal that Plasencia referred to Perry as a “moron” in a text to co-defendant Dr. Mark Chavez, suggesting the actor could be exploited for money.

Perry’s personal assistant, a close friend, and another doctor have already pleaded guilty as part of the federal investigation, but none have been sentenced. The only remaining defendant, Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial next month.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s hit sitcom “Friends” (1994–2004), had long battled substance abuse issues. He had been legally prescribed ketamine off-label for depression but sought larger quantities than his regular doctor would provide.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner determined that ketamine was the primary cause of Perry’s death. His assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, discovered the actor unresponsive at his Los Angeles home.

Plasencia has been out on bond since his arrest in August 2024. His sentencing date will be set following Wednesday’s court proceedings. Meanwhile, prosecutors are preparing for the high-profile trial of Sangha, who allegedly sold the lethal dose to Perry.

News.Az