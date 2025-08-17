DOGE Price Prediction: Analysts Prefer PEPE To DOGE Yet Highlight LBRETT As The Meme Supercycle Champ

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market valuation has surged past $4 trillion and that tells one thing, the altcoin and memecoin supercycle is just around the corner. However, like the previous cycles, analysts are already reassessing established favorites against new, high-potential opportunities.

While Dogecoin price prediction points to a new all-time high, savvy investors recognize that PEPE may end DOGE's era of exponential returns. However, analysts are still picking the new Layer Brett meme solution over the established duo as the meme supercycle champion.

LBRETT is still in presale for just $0.004 and demand is skyrocketing. Can it outperform DOGE and PEPE? Let's find out.

DOGE Faces Critical Resistance as Technical Recovery Builds Momentum

Dogecoin's August recovery to $0.235 represents a 17% monthly gain that has analysts reconsidering bearish sentiment.

Dogecoin chart. Source: Bitget.

On the price chart, Dogecoin has reclaimed the 20-day moving average that provides a short-term momentum to break through the 50-day. A bullish crossover between these averages would attract momentum traders, potentially driving Dogecoin price prediction targets toward $0.285 and $0.305.

Dogecoin price analysis. Source: X/XForceGlobal

However, analyst XForceGlobal's assertion that DOGE is "headed for new all-time highs" while other altcoins may fail reveals the challenging reality facing legacy meme projects. Despite optimistic technical setups, DOGE's massive market cap requires enormous capital inflows to generate the exponential returns that characterized its early cycles.

The risk-reward equation becomes problematic for DOGE at current levels. Failure to break $0.245 resistance could trigger retreats to $0.20 or potentially retest $0.185 support, invalidating bullish momentum. Even successful breakouts face substantial resistance clusters that could cap gains well below the exponential returns that define successful meme investments.

Layer Brett: New L2 Meme Coin Emerges Meme Supercycle Favorite.

Layer Brett's explosive presale performance exposes fundamental weaknesses in how traditional meme projects operate and scale. The $200,000 accumulated within days isn't just capital formation—it's market validation that investors are abandoning outdated meme models for revolutionary approaches that work.

LBRETT doesn't compete with DOGE or PEPE; it operates in an entirely different category, backed by blockchain technology. What makes analysts crown LBRETT as the supercycle champion isn't hype or social media buzz—it is its focus on building on the meme culture with value. Layer Brett features an Ethereum L2 solution that eliminates the friction killing viral adoption.

That's aside from the exciting utility and passive income opportunities that LBRETT is bringing for meme enthusiasts. The presale data tells a story that traditional crypto can't understand. Nearly $200,000 raised without celebrity endorsements, exchange listings, or marketing campaigns. That's because early holders recognize its potential unrivaled staking, earning, NFT, and gamification utility.

Conclusion

Dogecoin price prediction may suggest continued appreciation, but the mathematics of market cap expansion limit realistic upside potential. DOGE's multi-billion dollar valuation requires massive institutional adoption to generate significant percentage gains, while LBRETT's micro-cap and $0.004 presale price enable modest investments to produce life-changing returns through technological adoption cycles.

The meme supercycle championship belongs to projects that combine cultural resonance with technological advancement. While DOGE struggles with resistance levels and market cap constraints, Layer Brett builds the foundation for sustainable ecosystem growth that supports exponential value creation.

LBRETT price is still at $0.004 and the presale window represents the final opportunity to access this potential before broader market recognition drives prices beyond early investor accessibility. You can join the presale with the link below.

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

