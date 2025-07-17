Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are trending: Could this be the start of a new meme coin Supercycle?

Meme coins took a breather after the 2021 frenzy, but Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are waking up again.

Doge is hovering around the $0.20 mark after volume blasted through $2 billion in a day—its busiest since May—and SHIB’s social feeds have lit up alongside its price chart. Analysts hint that this pair might kick off another meme rally.

Dogecoin’s Engine Revving Up

Dogecoin surged to $0.2034 this week, tacking on a 17.5% increase in seven days, as daily trading volume swelled to $2.05 billion, its highest level since May. Meanwhile, open interest in DOGE futures hit new highs, a sign that bigger players are stacking positions for more than a quick flip.

Watching the charts, $0.20 has morphed from a ceiling into a launchpad. If Doge can hold that line, it’s easy to see bids nudging it toward $0.25. Break through $0.22, and algorithmic buyers often swoop in, eyeing $0.30. With Bitcoin holding steady and fresh capital flowing back into crypto, Doge looks ready for its next run.

Shiba Inu’s Social Buzz and Price Surge

Shiba Inu rallied 15.3% over the last seven days, lifting the price to $0.0000139 alongside $333 million in volume. Social volume for SHIB jumped 50% on crypto forums, driven by talk of burn programs and the long‑anticipated Shibarium launch.

On‑chain data shows a burn of 1.4 billion SHIB in the past week, tightening supply while active wallets added 8 trillion tokens. Keeping above $0.000013 holds the bulls in control; a clear move past $0.000015 could target $0.00002 by quarter‑end. Community‑driven narratives remain strong, suggesting this meme favorite retains gas in the tank.

Balance your Investments with PayFi’s Rising Star

Both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu show the classic signs of meme‑coin mania: high volume, price spikes, and social chatter. Yet supercycles hinge on fresh narratives. For traders who want to balance meme plays with functional tokens, PayFi presale Remittix (RTX) offers a compelling sidecar.

It has raised over $16 million at $0.0811 per token, with every transaction burning 0.1% of the supply and real-world USDC payouts to 30+ countries in under ten seconds. A $250,000 Remittix Giveaway adds urgency, giving each winner $10,000 in RTX.

Pairing a slot in DOGE or SHIB with a smaller allocation to Remittix’s payment rails could capture both the social-fueled supercycle and the next wave of utility-driven gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

News.Az