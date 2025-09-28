Dogecoin price analysis: Huge whales open DOGE shorts as Layer Brett takes the lead in the meme market

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dogecoin price has been wobbling under pressure as huge whale wallets open up short positions, sparking chatter across trading desks.

Once the meme coin that moved markets, DOGE is facing a phase of indecision. Traders are now asking whether the current pressure signals a deeper retracement, or if it’s simply a shakeout before the next bounce.

What’s clear, though, is that as big holders hedge with shorts, new entrants like Layer Brett (LBRETT) are taking center stage in the meme economy.

DOGE Gets Dunked by Big Money

The latest charts show the Dogecoin price is stuck in a sideways range. Whales opening short contracts have added downward weight, pulling DOGE back towards support. Analysts warn that if this level gives way, DOGE could retest the $0.14 zone.

While fundamentals remain intact, DOGE still boasts a massive user base, active community, and recent institutional interest thanks to its ETF approval — the short-term sentiment is leaning bearish. Technical indicators like RSI are signaling overextension, and the sharp rise in open interest for shorts underlines the cautious mood.

$LBRETT Crashes the Meme Party

In the middle of DOGE’s choppy action, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is making noise. Unlike the original meme coins, LBRETT merges humor with high-functioning tech. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, it offers lightning-fast speeds and ultra-low costs, secured by the Ethereum mainnet. That’s a big contrast to DOGE’s proof-of-work-based chain.

The presale’s on fire, sitting at only $0.0058 a pop, with chatter of a 100x moonshot. Early apes are farming fat staking rewards, still above 660% APY, but every new buyer causes the APY to drop. Toss in a $1M giveaway and no KYC hoops to jump through, and it’s clear why degen traders are piling in before the door slams shut.

Meme Market Shuffle — New Dogs, New Tricks

The meme coin landscape is evolving. While DOGE and Shiba Inu defined earlier cycles, the appetite today is for tokens that fuse culture with genuine functionality. Analysts describe Layer Brett (LBRETT) as a perfect storm — the viral punch of a meme project combined with the throughput of an Ethereum L2.

Meanwhile, the Dogecoin price remains trapped in technical battles, making it less attractive for short-term hunters. As whales hedge, smaller traders appear to be diverting liquidity toward presale opportunities with higher perceived upside.

DOGE’s Whale Problem vs. Brett’s Degen Magnet

Despite the current wave of shorts, it’s not all doom for DOGE. Institutional products like the Dogecoin ETF have validated its staying power, and the network continues to see solid transaction volumes. Analysts caution against writing DOGE off, noting that even during corrections, it remains a gateway meme coin for newcomers.

That said, in a market where capital moves at lightning speed, sidelining DOGE temporarily while scouting higher upside plays like $LBRETT has become a common strategy.

Degens Pick Their Fighter

The Dogecoin price is under whale pressure, forcing the market to reassess DOGE’s short-term prospects. With shorts piling up, volatility could increase before stability returns.

At the same time, Layer Brett (LBRETT) has captured the narrative by combining Ethereum L2 performance with meme coin energy. Its presale at $0.0058, high staking rewards, and decentralization-first ethos are pushing it into the spotlight as traders look for the next breakout star.

