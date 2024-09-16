Dogecoin price faces negative pressures: Fresh forecast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dogecoin’s price (DOGEUSDT) declined intraday due to a prevailing downward trend in the medium term. This drop is compounded by trading below the 50-day SMA and negative RSI signals, which indicate overbought conditions and potential negative divergence, News.Az reports.



Therefore we expect the price to decline and target the pivotal support of $0.7484, provided the resistance of $0.11546 holds on.Lyft’s stock price fell in the intraday levels after bumping into the resistance of the 50-day SMA, while testing the downward short-term trend line, doubling the strength of this area as a resistance. The stock’s decline came after managing to vent off oversold saturation in the RSI.Therefore we expect more losses for the stock, targeting the pivotal support of $9.00, provided it settles below the resistance of $12.00.Lockheed Martin Corporation’s stock (LMT) rose in the intraday levels, readying to tackle the current resistance of $578.00, amid the dominance of the main upward trend in the medium and short terms, with positive pressure from trading above the 50-day SMA, coupled with positive signals from the RSI after reaching oversold levels compared to the stock’s movements, hinting at positive divergence.Therefore we expect more gains for the stock, provided the resistance of $578.00 was reliably breached, thus targeting the next one at $620.00.Fedex Corporation’s stock (FDX) inched down in the intraday levels, amid the dominance of the downward correctional trend in the short term, with negative pressure from trading below the 50-day SMA, but countered with positive signals from the RSI after reaching oversold levels, which helped curtail the losses.Therefore we expect more losses for the stock, targeting the support of $257.30, provided the resistance of $291.30 holds on.

