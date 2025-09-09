Dogecoin price prediction and SHIB forecast look bearish as analysts back Remittix for 50x gains by January

Despite predictions of recent rises, Dogecoin price forecast and predictions of SHIB also show bearish trends with declining trading volumes, which means loss of momentum. Dogecoin is priced at $0.2160 with a market cap of $32.6 billion, and SHIB is priced at $0.00001235 with a market cap of $7.27 billion.

Amidst this, Remittix is receiving a lot of attention due to its rising presale and innovative crypto-to-fiat payment solutions. Scheduled to launch with a Q3 2025 beta wallet, Remittix is gaining much popularity for its practical application in cross-border payments.

Dogecoin price prediction and SHIB market overview

Dogecoin has only increased by 1.84% but declined in trading volume by 8.82%, indicating less active trade. Similarly, SHIB's price increased moderately by 0.41%, yet its 20.2% volume decline signifies fewer investors actively trading.

These adjustments correspond to the shift away from meme-based coins towards projects that offer real, scalable use. Investors now evaluate altcoins that offer utility, speed, and affordability, something Remittix does.

Remittix presale success and scaling infrastructure

Remittix (RTX) lists at $0.1030 per token with more than $23.6 million raised from its presale and more than 643 million tokens sold. Remittix stands out due to its clear mission of solving complex global payment issues via the capability of sending crypto directly into bank accounts in over 30 countries with low fees.

Mainstream exposure is heightened with reliable listings on traditional exchanges BitMart and LBank, bringing greater accessibility and liquidity to RTX holders.

Beta wallet launch set to drive adoption

The Remittix beta wallet that is to be released in Q3 2025 will be 40+ cryptocurrency and 30+ fiat currency supported. The mobile-centric wallet will have real-time FX conversion, low fees, and direct crypto-to-bank transfers. Security-oriented, the wallet has received certification by CertiK and includes deflationary tokenomics aimed at supporting long-term token value.

All of these indicate Remittix's commitment to ensuring crypto payments are feasible and accessible.

Here is why Remittix is growing in demand:

Raised over $23.6 million and sold 643 million+ tokens in presale

Stalled up large exchange listings on BitMart and LBank

Planned beta wallet release in Q3 2025 with multi-crypto support

Permits international cryptocurrency-to-bank transfers in more than 30 nations.

This combination of real-world use and easy adoption routes makes Remittix stand out from meme coins such as Dogecoin and SHIB, which have unstable nature, and makes it a project with great long-term prospects.

News.Az