Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE price set for a golden cross, but this DOGE alternative could rise 18004%

Dogecoin is once again making headlines in the crypto charts as traders notice an impending golden cross, a classic sign of bullish momentum. While DOGE shows strength with signs of an upward shift, a new project called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly stealing attention, with analysts projecting possible gains of up to 18004%. The comparison between the two reveals a story of an established meme icon facing fresh competition from a rapidly rising rival.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is Gearing Up for a Golden Cross

As of October 5, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.24 after recovering from mild dips seen earlier in the week. The coin has been trading above its average price, and experts on CoinDesk say DOGE’s 50-day average is about to move above its 200-day line. This pattern, known as a golden cross, typically indicates that a stronger upward trend may be beginning.

Technical traders see the pattern as a sign of momentum building. The last time Dogecoin formed a golden cross, it gained strong traction before cooling off months later. This time, with renewed retail curiosity and whale buying, many expect a possible run toward $0.30 in the short term and $0.40 within the next few months if the broader market remains positive. While these moves are moderate, DOGE could still deliver steady returns through the end of 2025.

The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

In contrast to Dogecoin’s slow grind, Little Pepe is showing explosive early-stage momentum. The token is now in the presale stage, selling at $0.0022. So far, it has raised $26,740,531 out of a target of $28,775,000, with over 16.3 billion tokens sold out of 17.25 billion available in this round. That means stage 13 is already 94.49% sold out, signaling huge interest from early investors. LILPEPE is not just another meme coin. It is being built on a dedicated Layer 2 blockchain tailored for meme tokens. This structure allows faster and more cost-effective transactions while preventing unfair sniping by trading bots. It also operates on a zero-tax model, meaning users can buy and sell without extra fees. These features make it friendlier for both small investors and whales.

Real Community Energy and Incentives

LILPEPE’s community strength is hard to ignore. The project recently launched a massive $777,000 giveaway, which has already attracted over 436,700 entries. Additionally, a separate mega giveaway, running through presale stages 12 to 17, has attracted over 76,000 participants. These campaigns have created buzz and strengthened community engagement at a time when many meme coins struggle to maintain activity. What also sets LILPEPE apart is its CertiK audit, which confirms the security of its smart contracts. It has already been listed on CoinMarketCap, another milestone that helps establish legitimacy. Behind all the memes lies a serious project with real infrastructure and plans for upcoming centralized exchange listings once the presale concludes.

Bullish Catalysts Driving Momentum

The mix of whale accumulation, verified security, and near-zero starting market cap gives LILPEPE massive upside potential. Since it starts from a low base, even moderate inflows after launch could drive rapid growth. Analysts predict that if early momentum holds, LILPEPE could soar by up to 18004% over time. To put that in perspective, a $1,000 investment during the current presale at $0.0022 would buy approximately 454,545 tokens. If LILPEPE reaches the projected growth range, that same investment could be worth around $180,000 in the future. These numbers are speculative, but they highlight the potential power of small presale entries when a new token experiences strong adoption. Excitement is also building for upcoming exchange listings that could bring liquidity and visibility. With its zero-tax system, anti-bot protection, and certified smart contracts, LILPEPE is positioning itself as a fair and innovative ecosystem within the meme economy.

Conclusion

Dogecoin’s golden cross shows signs of a healthy recovery, and a move toward $0.30 seems realistic if momentum continues. But for those looking beyond traditional meme coins, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presents an early opportunity with far greater upside. Its active presale, huge community giveaways, and growing whale interest make it a serious contender in this cycle. With projections suggesting possible 18004% gains, LILPEPE could be one of the biggest success stories of the year if adoption and listings align. To join the presale before the final listing, visit Little Pepe’s website, join the Telegram community, follow on Twitter, and check out the 777k Giveaway.

