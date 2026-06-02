Azerbaijan, US discuss TRIPP project implementation

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met a US delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Caleb Orr in Baku on Monday to discuss the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-US relations, as well as cooperation in the fields of the economy, energy security, transport, communications, investment, and trade, along with other regional issues of mutual interest.

The sides stressed the importance of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in line with the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed between Azerbaijan and the United States. They also noted the significance of the inaugural session of the Azerbaijan-US Economic Dialogue for the further development of bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The parties highlighted their long-standing cooperation in the energy sector, particularly its contribution to energy security, and reviewed prospects for collaboration in renewable energy, the green transition, innovation, and high technologies.

Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan’s favourable investment climate, regional connectivity projects, and initiatives aimed at developing international transport corridors. He emphasised the growing importance of the Middle Corridor and its contribution to regional economic integration.

The discussions also focused on the current situation in the region and the significant progress achieved following the historic agreements reached at the Washington summit in August last year, as well as efforts to open regional communication links and implement the TRIPP project.

The officials also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az